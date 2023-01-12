COVID-19 is not gone yet, assures Minister of Public Health





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 11 (ACN) “COVID-19 is still around, so we must me responsible and act accordingly”, José Ángel Portal Miranda, Cuba's Minister of Public Health, wrote in an article about the recent upturn in the number of cases worldwide.



Portal Miranda urged people, especially the most vulnerable ones, to heed the health protocols, respect social distancing and wear masks in crowded spaces, as well as to refrain from going out if they have any symptom.



Recent measures include the administration of a new booster vaccine to pregnant and breastfeeding women, people over 70 and others with underlying conditions that increase COVID risk.



At the end of 2022, Cuba reported 145,545 positive cases, a much lower figure than in the previous year, when more than 954,000 people got infected.