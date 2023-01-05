Cuban President Congratulates Community Doctors and Nurses





Havana, Jan 4 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party and Cuban President congratulated health professionals with the national family doctor and nurse program on its 39th anniversary.



On his Twitter account, the head of state described as humane and crucial the national program set up by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro and he stressed the commitment of doctors and nurses who keep their community offices open to assist all neighbors.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero considered the program as the first battlefront of the Cuban healthcare system, which has allowed to increase the people’s health indicators through on-time promotion, prevention, diagnostic and treatment.



In an article published on the website of the Cuban Health Ministry, Jose Angel Portal, Minister of Health, said that the Family Doctor and Nurse Program has been crucial to treat the main health problems at Cuban communities. He cited statements by Cuban Revolution leader Fidel

Castro that the family doctor program made a revolution in the country’s healthcare system by changing everything and it will keep bringing change over the next years.

