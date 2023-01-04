Cuba marks 39th anniversary of the Family Doctor Program





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 4 (ACN) On the occasion of the 39th anniversary of the Family Doctor and Nurse Program, Cuban PM Manuel Marrero Cruz stressed today that this initiative of the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, has been the first battlefront of the country's health system.



On Twitter, Cuban premier congratulated the professionals of this plan, which has allowed raising the health indicators of the population through promotion, prevention, diagnosis and timely treatment.



Roberto Morales Ojeda, secretary of organization of the Communist Party of Cuba, highlighted on the same social network the purpose of the creation of the program (on January 4, 1984), to promote healthy lifestyles, prevent risks and damage to health from the daily actions in the community.



For his part, the head of public health, Jose Angel Portal Miranda, indicated in an article published on the ministry's website that this initiative has been implemented for 39 years in every corner of the country, and has been essential in bringing healthcare ever closer to the population.



Many of the results that currently distinguish Cuba in health care are due to the dedication, preparation and perseverance of doctors and nursing professionals who work in clinics and polyclinics throughout the country, the minister stressed.



The main event to commemorate the 39th anniversary of the Program was held in the province of Cienfuegos(central Cuba), which last year boasted favorable indicators, such as an infant mortality rate of 4.3 per 1,000 live births (the lowest in the country) and zero maternal deaths by the end of 2022.



