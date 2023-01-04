Cuba warns about slight increase of COVID 19 cases, today 19





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 4 (ACN) Cuba reported at the close of Tuesday, 19 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, in another day with no deaths due to COVID-19, the Cuban ministry of public health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today in its usual daily report.



At the close of January 3, a total of 137 patients had been admitted, 48 suspected and 89 confirmed active.



Of the total number of cases, 10 were contact of confirmed cases; 6 with source of infection abroad and 3 with no source of infection specified. During the day there were 19 discharges, accumulating 1,103,389 (99.2%). No confirmed serious or critical patients were reported in ICUs.



There were 6 asymptomatic cases, totaling 147,631 (13.3%) of those confirmed to date and belonging to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (9), 20 to 39 (2), 40 to 59 years (3), and over 60 (5).

