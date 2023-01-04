Cuban eastern province opens medical oxygen plants





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Jan 4 (ACN) The two medical oxygen plants located in the Vladimir Ilich Lenin University Teaching Hospital in the city of Holguin were opened on Tuesday as part of the investments being made in the public health sector.



Yuritza Almaguer Gonzalez, an official of this sector, told the Cuban News Agency that the equipment, donated by the People's Republic of China, will process the oxygen in the air, converting it for use in the care of patients with respiratory diseases.



She indicated that the modern technology will support the increase of capacities in ICUs and will make it possible to fill the cylinders, even in the absence of the wall intakes used for that purpose.



As part of the Chinese donation, three other plants have already been installed in the eastern territory, with reference services in several specialties.



The health system is also promoting a group of investments in the provincial hospitals, aimed at improving the infrastructure of clinical laboratories and wards, including the replacement of electrical and sanitary networks, exterior and interior painting, wall resurfacing and bathroom plastering, among others.

