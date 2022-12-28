Covid-19 transmission on the rise in Cuba  





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 27 (ACN) Covid-19 transmission has increased in Cuba, Minister of Public Health José Angel Portal Miranda reported to the Temporary Working Group for prevention and control at a meeting presided by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.



Up to December 24, the average number of daily cases rose, as compared with November, from 3.7 to 19.1, with 62.4% of the new infections in four provinces, including Havana. By the said date, Cuba had registered 138 active cases, 43.8% more than the previous week.



However, the lethality rate remains at 0.77, with no Covid-19 deaths reported in 18 consecutive weeks, remarked Dr. Portal Miranda, who recommended people to wear masks in public and crowded places, increase hand hygiene, and see a doctor at once if they have any symptom.



As to dengue fever, Cuba has registered cases in 13 provinces, but the infection rate had dropped by 25.1% in December 24 with respect to the previous week.



