October Monday

Cuba reported only one case of COVID-19 ,4 discharges and no deaths



 HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 31 (ACN) Cuba reported at the close of Sunday only one positive case of SARS-CoV-2, the ministry of public health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) in its usual daily report, published on its website, reported today.

A total of 41 patients had been admitted, 33 suspected and 8 confirmed active.

The confirmed cases are with stable clinical evolution, 4 patients were discharged from the hospital and no deaths.

The diagnosed case is a confirmed contact case and belongs to the age group under 20 years of age. No asymptomatic cases were diagnosed during the day, totaling 147,512 (13.3%) of those confirmed to date.

