Vaccine Abdala celebrates one year of pediatric use





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 27 (ACN) The Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), creator of the COVID-19 vaccine Abdala, celebrated today the first anniversary of the authorization for its use in children in the 2 to 11 age group based on evidence of its quality, safety and effectiveness.



The first COVID-19 vaccine developed and produced in Latin America and the Caribbean, Abdala received on July 9 the go-ahead for use in adults taking into account the results of clinical trials confirming that it was 92.28% effective for the prevention of symptoms.



Cuba was the first country in the world to develop a National Children's Campaign against the pandemic that entailed the immunization of more than 1.6 million children and teenagers between the ages of two and eighteen.



The program also included the COVID-19 vaccines Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus developed by the Finlay Vaccine Institute.