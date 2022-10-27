COVID-19 in Cuba: only three new cases





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 26 (ACN) Cuba reported today only three new COVID-19 cases, 6 medical discharges and no fatalities.



Up until yesterday, 5 people were still in hospital, all of them in stable condition, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.



A total of 1,538 samples were taken during the day, and three tested positive. Cuba has taken 14,186,921 samples, and 1,111,277 have been confirmed as positive.



The number of dead as a result of COVID-19 in Cuba stands at 8,530.