COVID-19 in Cuba: only three new cases



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 26 (ACN) Cuba reported today only three new COVID-19 cases, 6 medical discharges and no fatalities.

Up until yesterday, 5 people were still in hospital, all of them in stable condition, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health.

A total of 1,538 samples were taken during the day, and three tested positive. Cuba has taken 14,186,921 samples, and 1,111,277 have been confirmed as positive.

The number of dead as a result of COVID-19 in Cuba stands at 8,530.

