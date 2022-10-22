International Health Convention Winds up in Havana





Havana, Oct 20 (ACN) In difficult times in which social inequality prevail, actions aim at achieving universal healthcare are tasks to undertake with an reforming vision.



The statement was made by Tania Margarita Cruz, first deputy health minister at the closing session of the 4th Cuba-Salud International Health Convention.



She said that the five-day forum was marked by deep debates and exchange of views among professionals in the sector of health.



Cuba will keep sharing its health human resources and services with other nations in need to contribute to the achievement of universal healthcare coverage in any part of the world, said the official, who called to the 5th International Health Convention Cuba-Salud2015 and to keep working to make all healthcare services into a universal right of all the people.