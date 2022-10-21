Health for All trade fair concludes successfully in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 21 (ACN) The 15th Health for All Trade Fair concluded on Thursday at the Havana Convention Center with the signing of 16 new contracts and commercial agreements worth more than 45 million dollars.



In the presence of Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, Cuban deputy PM, Luis Fernando Navarro Martinez, deputy minister of public health, informed that during the three-day event, 91 working sessions were held with clients and foreign delegations.



During the ceremony, he said that the 64 foreign companies from 19 markets and more than 60 national entities present at Pabexpo held permanent exchanges, as well as workshops, seminars and conferences with wide participation.



The productions of the Cuban biotechnology industry in the fight against COVID-19, the development of technology and innovation in health and the regulations of medicines, equipment and medical devices were the main topics of the agenda of Health for All.



Thursday was also the closing of the Health Tourism Fair, which, according to Navarro Martinez, concluded its fist edition with a high level of satisfaction, quality and high participation of almost 60 foreign companies from 28 countries.



Jorge Luis Broche Lorenzo, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and head of the Department of Attention to the Social Sector, and Jose Angel Portal Miranda, minister of public health, presided over the closing ceremony.



Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz, head of foreign trade and investment; Eduardo Rodriguez Davila, minister of transport; Antonio Carricarte Corona, president of the Chamber of Commerce of Cuba; and Jose Moya Medina, representative of the Pan American Health Organization in the Caribbean nation, also attended the event.









