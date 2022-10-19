Debates on sexual and reproductive health on Cuba-Salud 2022’s agenda





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 18 (ACN) Sexual and reproductive health will be on the table today at the 4th International Convention Cuba-Salud 2022 currently under way in this city.



Natalia Kanem, assistant secretary general of the United Nations and executive director of the United Nations Population Fund, will deliver a lecture as part of a program that also includes a panel on COVID-19’s impact on economic, social and environmental policies and debates about health care practices in the region.



On the occasion of the 120th anniversary of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) recognized director Carissa Etienne for her ten years of work in support of the continent's health systems.



The Convention is taking place in parallel with the 15th Trade Fair Salud para Todos [Health for all] and the 1st International Medical Tourism and Wellness Fair.