Cubans Test their First Lung Ventilator





Havana, Oct 18 (ACN) The first Cuban lung ventilator called COMBIOVENT will soon be under tests in ICUs at three Havana hospitals.



Project director Doctor Alberto Martinez told ACN that the test of the Cuban ventilators aimed at proving safety for the patients.



The doctor said that the tests take the consent of the patients’ relatives, while all legal, scientific and human measures are taken as well so that the tests flow appropriately.



The Cuban lung ventilator will not only save financial resources but also allows to provide spares and maintenance to the equipment, said Alejandro Gonzalez, pioneer in the development of the equipment with Combiomed enterprise.



Vital support medical equipment, like lung ventilators, sell at 25 to 60 thousand dollars in the world, said the doctor recalling the prices at the world market during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The equipment was submitted to the consideration of the island regulatory authority for its registration to later develop the first 25 ventilators for the health ministry.