Havana hosts 4th international convention Cuba-Health 2022





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 17 (ACN) The organizers of the 4th Cuba-Health 2022 International Convention, which kicks off today and includes the 15th Health for All Trade Fair and the 1st International Medical Tourism and Wellness Fair, hope to turn Havana into the capital of world health post-COVID-19.



Sponsored by prestigious national and international organizations, the Convention, which will be held at the Havana Convention Center October 17-21, will provide an opportunity to discuss global and regional health, as well as Cuba's experience.



The Convention and its two fairs will bring together more than 2,000 participants from 65 countries, including some 20 ministers, high-ranking officials from the sector and more than 50 official delegations.



Regarding the 15th Health for All Trade Fair, it will make it possible to make strategic alliances for exports and strengthen ties with commercial partners, national and foreign entities.



In addition, the 1st International Medical Tourism and Wellness Fair will be held, where products, experiences and advances in health tourism in Cuba and the world will be exhibited.