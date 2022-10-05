Cuba reported only one case of Covid-19, one discharge and no deaths

HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 4 (ACN) Only one new case of Covid-19 was reported in Cuba during the last hours, with no deaths due to the disease, the Ministry of Public Health reported.
At the close of October 3, a total of 69 patients were admitted, 44 suspected and 25 confirmed active.
The diagnosed case is a contact of confirmed cases. There was one discharge during the day. No serious or critical patients are reported.
