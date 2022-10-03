Cuba marks Latin American Dentistry Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 3 (ACN) On the occasion of the celebration of Latin American Dentistry Day on October 3, a ceremony was held in the Raul Gonzalez Sanchez School of Stomatology in Havana.



Mariela Garcia Jordan, National Director of Stomatology of Cuban health ministry (Minsap), said that both specialists and technicians with their daily performance and wisdom are essential pillars for the improvement of stomatological sciences.



The director expressed her gratitude to the professors who trained several generations of dentists throughout the national territory, whose number of graduates exceeds 19,000 professionals dedicated to this specialty.



She stressed that Cuba has in all its universities of Medical Sciences a management model based on General Comprehensive Stomatology that allows the implementation of actions for the promotion, prevention, cure and rehabilitation of oral health in each age group.



During the ceremony, special recognition was given to the Raul Gonzalez Sanchez School of Stomatology of Havana for the excellence of its academic, scientific and university extension processes, which enjoy national and international prestige.



Since 1925, every October 3, Cuba and other countries in the region celebrate the Latin American Dentistry Day in honor of the constitution of the Fola that took place on the same date, but in 1917.