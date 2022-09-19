Cuba has administered over 41,677,000 anti-COVID-19 doses





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 16 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today that at the end of September 14, 41,677,178 anti-COVID-19 doses had been administered with the Cuban vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.



In its update of the vaccine strategy against the current pandemic, the agency indicated that to date 10,701,830 people have received at least one dose of one of these vaccines, of which 9,429,258 have already received a second dose and 9,131,091 have received a third one.



The complete vaccination schedule is available for 9,990,274 people, which represents 90.2 % of the Cuban population, according to the report published on the MINSAP's official website.



The first dose includes those vaccinated with Soberana Plus as a single dose, according to the report.



A total of 8,429,760 people have received booster doses, 325,289 of them as part of the clinical study and 8,104,471 as part of the booster vaccination that is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.



According to MINSAP, at the close of Thursday, September 15, 19 new positive cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus were reported, resulting in a total of 1,110,990 confirmed cases in the country to date since March 2020.



Today, 93 patients diagnosed with the virus remain hospitalized, 90 of them with stable clinical evolution and three reported in serious condition, according to the daily report, which also includes the granting of 30 new medical discharges.



According to the report, 8,530 people have died as a result of the pandemic in Cuba, none during the day, and 1,102,308 have been recovered, equivalent to 99.2% of the infections.