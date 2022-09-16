Cuba will Have its Own Dengue Vaccine and Diagnostic System





Havana, Sept 14 (ACN) The president of the BioCubaFarma Biotech Conglomerate Eduardo Martinez announced the advancement in the development of a vaccine against Dengue Fever and the set up of a diagnostic system to detect the disease as the first symptoms appear.



In a TV appearance, the directive said that the country’s scientists have worked over the past 10 years to find a vaccine against Dengue and decided to develop one that induces a cellular response against the virus, which they expect to have soon.



Martinez also announced that Cuba already counts on a new fast diagnostic system that will help health protocols by detecting the disease as soon as the patient feels the first relevant symptoms and even if there is a reinfection. This will allow different treatments for patients to avoid the development of the disease and death.



The directive also announced positive results in the update of local vaccines to face new coronavirus variants.