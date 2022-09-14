Cuba and Timor-Leste strengthen medical cooperation





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 14 (ACN) The Ministries of Health of Cuba and the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste strengthened their links through the renewal of the current Health Agreement between the two countries to maintain and increase their cooperation in health services and education.

Both nations also signed an Academic Service Agreement for Timorese professionals of various medical specialties to be trained in Cuba.



Minister of Public Health José Angel Portal Miranda reasserted to the Timorese the willingness of both his Ministry and the government to expand Cuba’s cooperation with and support of Timor-Leste’s health system and to share with that country the Cuban Primary Health Care model and innovative biotechnology products.



Timorese doctor Odete Maria Freitas ratified the bonds of friendship between the two nations and stated her country’s appreciation of the Cuban medical brigade that works in Timor-Leste to improve the national health indicators, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.