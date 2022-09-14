Cuba reported 9 new cases of COVID 19, 25 discharges and no deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 13 (ACN) The Cuban ministry of public health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported 9 positive cases of COVID-19 and 25 discharges, in another day with no deaths due to the disease.



At the end of Monday, a total of 231 patients were admitted: 117 suspected and 114 confirmed active. No patients are reported in critical or serious condition.



Of the total number of cases,6 were contacts of confirmed cases, 0 with source of infection abroad and 3 with no source of infection specified.



One asymptomatic case was diagnosed during the day, totaling 147,471 cases (13.3%) of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years (3), 20 to 39 (4), 40 to 59 (0) and over 60 (2).