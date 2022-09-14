Cuba reported 9 new cases of COVID 19, 25 discharges and no deaths

HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 13 (ACN) The Cuban ministry of public health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported 9 positive cases of COVID-19 and 25 discharges, in another day with no deaths due to the disease.
At the end of Monday, a total of 231 patients were admitted: 117 suspected and 114 confirmed active. No patients are reported in critical or serious condition.
Of the total number of cases,6 were contacts of confirmed cases, 0 with source of infection abroad and 3 with no source of infection specified.
One asymptomatic case was diagnosed during the day, totaling 147,471 cases (13.3%) of those confirmed to date, and the diagnosed cases belong to the following age groups: under 20 years (3), 20 to 39 (4), 40 to 59 (0) and over 60 (2).
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio