Turkish solidarity group sends donation of medical supplies to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 2 (ACN) The Cuba-Turkey Friendship Association sent to the Caribbean nation a donation of medical supplies that will contribute to the care of those injured by the large-scale fire that occurred last August 5 in the province of Matanzas.



This was informed today by the Cuban foreign ministry in a statement on its website, where it is specified that the cargo should arrive in the island in 40 to 45 days, and contains 1,250 kilograms of syringes, gloves, Foley catheters and masks.



According to the information, the Cuban embassy to Turkey, the Cuban Friendship Institute (ICAP by its Spanish acronym) and the ministry of public health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) thanked for the gesture of solidarity and stressed its importance.



During a ceremony at the moment of the shipment of the donation, Nahide Özkan, president of the Cuba-Turkey friendship association, expressed that the aim of the campaign was to show solidarity with the Cuban people, especially in the health sector, where supplies are lacking due to the tightening, under pandemic conditions, of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade.



Launched last November, this initiative entitled "Solidarity is stronger than the blockade", was supported by thousands of people, mass democratic organizations, artists and intellectuals, Özkan pointed out.