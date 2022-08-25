All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Seventeen victims of fire in Cuban supertanker base still in hospital



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 24 (ACN) Of the 146 people injured in the fire that broke out at the Matanzas Supertanker Base, 17 remain hospitalized in six institutions, according to the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP).

Four and three of these patients are reported as being in critical and serious condition, respectively, whereas 113 have been discharged. The number of dead stands at sixteen so far.

MINSAP reiterated its gratitude to all entities and organizations, as well as to the Cuban people in general, for their support to and solidarity with both the patients and their families.

