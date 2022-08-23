Over 8 million Cubans have received an anti-COVID-19 booster dose





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 22 (ACN) A total of 8,091,354 people have additional doses against COVID-19 in Cuba, as part of the booster vaccination process, which aims to increase the levels of protection against the infection.



The daily report of the Ministry of Public Health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) indicates that of this figure, 325,049 people received the booster injection as part of the clinical study, and 7,766,305 as part of the population of selected territories and risk groups.



The boosters are applied to those who have already completed the immunization design against the disease, which in Cuba are 9,984,034 people (90.1 % of the population).



According to MINSAP, as of August 20, 10,692,917 people had received at least one dose, including convalescents from COVID-19, vaccinated with Soberana Plus as a single dose.



Of this total, 9,423,516 people have received a second dose, and 9,126,086 have received a third one.

In all, the country accumulates 40,715,629 doses of the national vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.