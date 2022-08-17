New artificial kidneys in hemodialysis service at hospital in Cuba





PINAR DEL RIO, CUBA, Aug 16 (ACN) A change in technology at the Abel Santamaria Cuadrado General Teaching Hospital in Pinar del Rio(westernmost province), allows the operation of about twenty new artificial kidneys in the hemodialysis service of that institution.



In statements to the Cuban News Agency, Dr. Eduardo Lugo Lopez, head of the Nephrology Service, pointed out that they replaced all the existing machines for hemodialysis, which were already about 10 years old.



Now the quality of care for our patients is higher, as it makes treatment safer and more comfortable, he said.



Likewise, a new service is under construction in another municipality of the province, which will have 12 hemodialysis positions for people from Consolacion del Sur and La Palma.



Lugo Lopez added that technology is essential in this type of renal function replacement treatment; but it is expensive.



Everything is imported, so a large amount of the State budget is allocated to maintain the vitality of these services, which are very expensive for Cuba and the world, the doctor remarked.



The nephrology service of the provincial hospital has a dialysis population of 124 patients from seven municipalities in the province, predominantly male; meanwhile, among the main causes of renal failure are arterial hypertension and diabetes mellitus.