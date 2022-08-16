Central Cuban province begins anti-COVID-19 booster vaccination in children





CAMAGUEY, Cuba, Aug 15 (ACN) The vaccination process corresponding to the first booster in children aged two to 11 years began in the province of Camagüey, where a population of over 64,873 people is being attended as of today.



Immunization in the territory comprises 184 vaccinatories, located in schools, children's day-care centers, polyclinics and clinics, and single doses of Soberana Plus are preferably applied, although Abdala is also available, in case any patient requires it.



Esperanza Aguilera Aviles, provincial coordinator of the anti-COVID-19 vaccination group, explained to the Cuban News Agency that all the municipalities started the process today, except Nuevitas, since there were problems with refrigeration conditions, so it will begin tomorrow.



In the municipality of Camaguey, the first booster vaccination began today, which will cover a population of 26,924 children, including 10,871 children between two and six years of age, in 54 education centers.