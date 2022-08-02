Cuban Presidents Praises New Vaccine against Omicron Variant





Havana, Aug 1 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel described as a new achievement of Cuban science the production of a new vaccine against the SARS-COV-2 Omicron variant.



A Cuban candidate vaccine against Omicron is now ready to advance; it’s another achievement of Cuban science, the Cuban president wrote on his Twitter account.



The Havana-based Genetic Engineer and Biotechnology (CIGB) developed the vaccine and will now go on to correspondent pre-clinical and clinical evaluations, said doctor Martha Ayala, who heads the scientific institution.



Immunogenicity tests have been taken in animals so far and they have proved to have the capacity of inducting immunogenicity.