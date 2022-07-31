Cuba reported 88 new cases of COVID-19, 115 discharges and no deaths

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 29 (ACN) Cuba studied a total of 1,815 samples for surveillance, 88 of which were positive. The country accumulates 14,029,469 samples taken and 1,107,888 positive.
At the end of July 28, a total of 717 patients had been admitted, 262 suspected and 455 confirmed active.
Of the total number of cases, 73 were contacts of confirmed cases, six with a source of infection abroad and nine with no source of infection specified. There were 115 discharges, accumulating 1,098,845 (99.2%) and there were no deaths. Five confirmed patients are being treated in ICU, including one in critical and four in severe condition.
Among the confirmed cases, 6 asymptomatic patients (6.8%) were reported, totaling 147,260, representing 13.3% of those confirmed to date and belonging to the following age groups: under 20 years of age (49), 20 to 39 (14), 40 to 59 (6) and over 60 (19).
