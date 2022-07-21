Díaz-Canel highlights reception of Cuban vaccine in the United States





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 20 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel highlighted on Twitter that Cimavax-EGF, the Cuban therapeutic vaccine against lung cancer, is making its way into the United States thanks to the current cooperation between the Cuban Center for Molecular Immunology (CIM) and the Roswell Park Cancer Research Center in that country.



This alliance aims to promote the development of the drug by facilitating Cuba's access to equipment and reagents otherwise difficult to obtain because of the U.S. blockade, whereas that country benefits from a drug of excellent quality and prospects, in line with the goals of the only joint venture between Cuba and the United States, Innovative Immunotherapy Alliance.



Given its few adverse reaction and great potential to solve a health problem as serious as lung cancer, Cimavax-EGF is currently used in clinical trials in combination with other successful cancer treatments for high-risk individuals or patients in the initial stage of the disease.