Dengue Fever Poses Risk on Cuban Population





Havana, July 15 (ACN) Three serotypes of Dengue Fever out of four present in Latin America and the Caribbean, are in Cuba which increases the risk to get the disease, said deputy health minister Carilda Peña García.



The doctor said that after you get the disease on one serotype and later you get sick again with another serotype you are increasingly exposed to suffer from hemorrhagic dengue.



The large Dengue transmission this year is not only a Cuban problem, since more than two million Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya cases were detected over the past few weeks in the Americas



Since May and June Cuba witnessed an increase of Dengue cases due to the rainy season and the life cycle of the mosquito. The trend is expected to last till November.



Doctor Madelaine Rivera, who heads the anti-vector fight at eh Cuban Health Ministry said that 71 Cuban municipalities report a complex situation and she insisted to jointly face the Dengue spread to prevent it from becoming an epidemic.