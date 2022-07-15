Cuba: Dengue Fever Poses Challenge along COVID-19





Havana, July 14 (ACN) Keeping COVID-19 under control is not the only challenge facing the Cuban health system, but also Dengue Fever since in summertime Aedes aegypti mosquitoes increase transmission of arboviruses.



In a press conference, Cuban Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda explained that by the end of June the provinces reporting Dengue transmissions were Havana, Sancti Spiritus, Camaguey, Las Tunas, Santiago de Cuba and Guantanamo, with 3 thousand 36 dengue cases detected up to June 10.



The rate of suspect dengue cases grew last week by 42 percent particularly in 12 provinces, said the minister who called on the people to reinforce all control measures against the vector by destroying breeding sites at neighborhoods and homes.



Dengue also kills and it appears in a scenario where COVID-19 has not yet disappeared, so risk perception is crucial, said the Minister who explained that Cuba has a national strategy to face the disease, including technical actions by the health system, the anti-mosquito campaign, while all conditions are ready to treat the sick.