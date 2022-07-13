All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
13
July Wednesday

Diaz-Canel praises COVID-19 vaccination program for children



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 13 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel praised today the success of the COVID-19 pediatric immunization program launched in the country in preventing any decease among children and shared the results of a study by the Pedro Kourí Tropical Medicine Institute proving that, during the Omicron surge, the vaccine Soberana was 90.1% effective in the 2 to 5 age group and 95.8% in children between the ages of two and eighteen.

Unfortunately, before the said program was implemented, 18 Cuban children lost their lives to the disease.

As another result of this campaign, the vaccines prevented more than 63,000 children and teenagers from transmitting the virus, which proved essential to control of the epidemic in Cuba, according to Vicente Vérez Bencomo, director of the Finlay Vaccine Institute.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News