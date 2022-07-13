Diaz-Canel praises COVID-19 vaccination program for children





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 13 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel praised today the success of the COVID-19 pediatric immunization program launched in the country in preventing any decease among children and shared the results of a study by the Pedro Kourí Tropical Medicine Institute proving that, during the Omicron surge, the vaccine Soberana was 90.1% effective in the 2 to 5 age group and 95.8% in children between the ages of two and eighteen.



Unfortunately, before the said program was implemented, 18 Cuban children lost their lives to the disease.



As another result of this campaign, the vaccines prevented more than 63,000 children and teenagers from transmitting the virus, which proved essential to control of the epidemic in Cuba, according to Vicente Vérez Bencomo, director of the Finlay Vaccine Institute.