Cuban Drug Proofs Effective against Lithiasis





Bayamo, Cuba, July 11 (ACN) After undergoing desperation due to acute pain derived from Lithiasis (formation of stony concretions in the urinary tract or gallbladder), Cuban Alfredo Villalon living in this eastern city, praised the benefits of a new local medication to fight that condition, based on Potassium Nitrate and Critic Acid.



The new drug, which is now entering the local market, was approved in March 2020 by the Cuban drug regulatory authority. The medication was produced by the pharmaceutical labs Medilip in the eastern province of Granma.



I honestly recommend this new medicine; the only drug that gave me relief, said Villalon (73) who had previously tried other methods including green medicines.



After several years of struggle against the so-called kidney stones, Alfredo Villalon began to take the new medication in January this year with excellent results, he told the Cuban News Agency.



Lithiasis has high incidence in Cuba so the country imports the drug known as ACALKA for patients with the most acute conditions of renal lithiasis, said chemical engineer Degnis Lobaina who heads the team that created the new drug.