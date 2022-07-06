Cuba uses modern equipment to detect congenital heart disease in newborns





SANCTI SPIRITUS, Cuba, Jul 5 (ACN) The start-up in the Neonatology Unit of the Camilo Cienfuegos Provincial Hospital in Sancti Spiritus(central Cuba) of a state-of-the-art equipment to detect congenital heart disease in newborns is an important step in Cuba's strategy to further reduce the infant mortality rate per 1,000 live births.



According to a report on the website of the Escambray newspaper, the cardiomonitor, valued at some 18,000 dollars on the international market, allows for early diagnosis and the adoption of behavioral measures in a country that is increasingly committed to the health of its inhabitants and, especially, of its infants.



Speaking to the newspaper, Dr. Manuel Lopez Fuentes, a first-degree specialist in Neonatology and head of the Continuous Morbidity Committee at the Camilo Cienfuegos hospital, said that this equipment is used to check heart and respiratory rates and blood saturation, procedures that are performed on all newborns within 24 hours of birth.



Thanks to a very well designed program, this central region is among the provinces with a consolidated work in the prenatal diagnosis of these conditions, which allows serious problems to be detected before the child is born.