90% of the Cuban population has completed the anti-COVID-19 vaccination scheme





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 28 (ACN) Cuba has 90 % of its population with a complete anti-COVID-19 vaccination schedule, a figure that represents 9,973,095 people.



According to the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health ( MINSAP), by its Spanish acronym)published on its website, 10,678,561 people have received at least one dose of the immunogens developed in the country, of which 9,415,427 have a second dose and 9,117,542 have a third one.



There are 7,390,407 people with booster doses, 324,562 of them as part of the clinical study and 7,065,845 belong to the booster vaccination which is being applied to the population of selected territories and risk groups.



At the end of June 26, 38,529,298 doses of the Cuban Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala vaccines had been administered in the country.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Cuba, in March 2020, 1,105,967 patients have been diagnosed positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, of whom 1,097,258 (99.2 %) have recovered and 8,529 (0.77 %) have died.