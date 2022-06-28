Cuba hosts 2nd meeting on Doppler ultrasound





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 27 (ACN) The 2nd Meeting on Doppler Ultrasound for Cardiovascular Surgery kicks off this Tuesday at its main headquarters of the Hermanos Ameijeiras Clinical Surgical Hospital.



The workshop will be held at the Institute of Cybernetics, Mathematics and Physics (ICIMAF by its Spanish acronym)), from the Agency of Nuclear Energy and Advanced Technologies (AENTA by its Spanish acronym), belonging to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment, until Thursday 30.



The event also has the collaboration of the Institute for Research in Applied Mathematics and Systems (IIMAS by its Spanish acronym), from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).



The main objective is the presentation of medical and technological experiences in the use of Ultrasonic Doppler for the evaluation of blood flow in coronary implants during open heart surgery.



This initiative has its antecedent in more than 25 years of collaboration between the Cuban and Mexican institutions.



Doppler ultrasound is based on the use of ultrasound of the same name, which constitutes a change in the frequency of a wave as a consequence of the relative movement between the emitter and receiver, according to specialists in the field.