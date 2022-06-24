Cuban with Steady Low of COVID-19 Cases





Havana, Jun 23 (ACN) Cuba reported only 29 cases diagnosed positive to SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19; No deaths and 17 hospital discharges.



The Cuban Health Ministry reported a total of 225 hospitalized patients, out of whom 107 are active COVID-19 cases with one in intensive care and 106 in stable clinical conditions.



Twenty five cases were contacts of confirmed cases and four were imported. The capital Havana reported the largest number of cases on Thursday, a total of 13.



Since the virus appeared on the island back in March 2020, one million 105 thousand 846 persons were diagnosed positive to SARS-CoV-2, out of whom one million 97 thousand 151 recovered, standing for 99, 2 percent. Eight thousand 529 people died from COVID-19 in Cuba.