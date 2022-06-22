Digitization of medical services: another revolution in health care





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 22 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez described as "another revolution in health care the project Para una Salud Digital (For a digital health) of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), presented at this week's meeting of experts and scientists to discuss health issues.



It is "a cultural transformation of healthcare institutions that will have a positive impact on the quality and safety of services focused on the patient, the family and the community, as a result of the computerization of integrated care, teaching and research processes,” explained Dr. Dalsy Torres Dávila, one of the leaders of this initiative.



The president stressed that healthcare must be the first system to implement the digital transformation as part of the informatization of society, starting with the family doctor and nurse offices to improve their services and make a better use of resources, still another example of how much a blockaded country can do based on its people’s knowledge and a viable goal given the robustness of our health system. He also praised the contribution of the Henry Reeve Contingent brigades that helped fight COVID-19 in other countries, especially in Europe, where they got to use and learn the computer systems of the hospitals where they worked in solidarity.



The overall objective of the Project is to develop a digital ecosystem that enables all healthcare institutions to provide an integrated, personalized, proactive service focused on the needs of citizens and communities and on the training of human capital and the development of support and research networks at all levels of the health system.



Its strategic objectives range from the promotion of the national program for the informatization of healthcare to the adoption of people- and community-centered health informatics system, as well as the development of a Cuban software linked to a repository of electronic medical registers of patients and their treatment, among other goals.



According to COVID-19 forecast models for the coming days based on its behavior in Cuba and in twelve countries of Europe, America and Asia with similar vaccination levels and health protocols as the Island, even if the number of new cases and deaths is still high elsewhere, the disease will remain on a downward trend in Cuba.