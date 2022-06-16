Health experts from Asia and Cuba exchange experiences





June 15 (ACN) Renowned experts in the Health and Biotechnology sectors of Cuba and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) today held a videoconference to exchange experiences on confronting and containing COVID -19.



The meeting, chaired on the Cuban side by Alberto Blanco Silva, director of Asia and Oceania of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX), featured interventions by eminent Cuban scientists linked to the area of ​​health and research. Dr. Ferdinal Fernando, Head of the Organization's Health Division, and representatives of its 10 member countries also participated on behalf of the regional bloc.



As highlighted by the BioCubaFarma business group on its Twitter page, the presence of prestigious Cuban experts reaffirms the priority given by Cuba to relations and collaboration with the peoples that make up the group.



According to said source, both parties shared data on strategies to contain and treat the disease, respective vaccination rates, presentation of the effectiveness and safety of Cuban vaccines against COVID-19, among other relevant issues.



In the closing remarks of the event, Dr. Jeffery Lawrence Cutter, a high-level expert from the Ministry of Health of Singapore, recognized the importance and usefulness of the information and proposals transferred by the Cuban specialists.



In turn, he assured the official that there are broad potentialities and branches to deepen and diversify future cooperation between Cuba and all ASEAN members in the health and biotechnology sectors.



In a note published in this regard, the Cubadebate digital site explained that this is the first action of this level that is carried out between Cuba and the regional Bloc, since the accession of the Greater Antilles to the ASEAN Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation. , in November 2020.

