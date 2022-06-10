Cuban eastern province with three new protected areas





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Jun 10 (ACN) The system of protected areas in Holguin province has three new spaces approved by the Council of Ministers, as part of the conservation and management programs of the endemic flora and fauna, with more than 500 species in the eastern territory.

The areas are the Cerro Galano Natural Reserve, and the Ceja de Melones Managed Floristic Reserve and the Cerros Carsicos de Maniabon, located in the municipalities of Baguano and Rafael Freyre, outstanding for the natural values of their landscapes and a wide biodiversity.

Norelis Peña, sub-delegate for the environment, told the Cuban News Agency that in these places there are exclusive varieties included in the Red Book of Cuban Vascular Flora, among them the dwarf cactus and the holguinensis melocactus, in serious danger of extinction.

She specified that integral programs are being promoted in these sites, including the monitoring of populations, the reproduction of native plants, reforestation and reduction of damages caused by natural disasters and man.

Cuba has more than 200 protected areas that represent about 21 % of its area, of which 79 are of national significance, and of these, Holguin has 16.