Over 7 million Cubans have received anti-COVID-19 booster doses





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 3 (ACN) A total of 7,275,031 people in Cuba have received anti-COVID-19 booster doses, the ministry of public health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported today.



Of these, 324,090 are part of the clinical study and 6,950,941 belong to the booster vaccination that is being applied to the population of selected territories and at-risk groups.



According to the daily report of the health entity, 10, 671,419 people have received at least one dose of the Cuban vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala; 9,410,821 have received a second dose and 9,112,021 have received a third one.



A total of 89.9 % of the Cuban population, equivalent to 9,965,643 persons, have a complete anti-COVID-19 vaccination scheme.



At the end of June 1, 37,245,851 doses of Cuban vaccines have been administered in the country to prevent the disease.



There are 26,582,400 related to the mass vaccination process; 9,618,831 to the sanitary intervention; 454,064 to the intervention study; and 266,466 to the clinical trials.



To date, the country has 1,105,419 confirmed cases of the disease, 8,529 deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,096,667 (99.2%) recovered from the pandemic.