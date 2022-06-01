Cuba marks World No Tobacco Day





HAVANA, Cuba, May 31 (ACN) Jose Angel Portal Miranda, Cuban minister of public health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), said today on Twitter that the island joins the World Health Organization (WHO), the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), and the international community to commemorate World No Tobacco Day, which is celebrated every May 31.



In his official profile on this social network, the head of MINSAP highlighted that this year the campaign focuses on the theme: "Tobacco, a threat to our environment" with the aim of raising awareness among the general public about the environmental impact of smoking.



For his part, Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and secretary of organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, also referred to the celebration on Twitter and urged people to quit this harmful habit.



The World Health Assembly instituted in 1987, the World No Tobacco Day which is celebrated on May 31 every year to draw global attention to the tobacco epidemic and its lethal effects.



This day is an opportunity to highlight specific messages related to tobacco control and to encourage compliance with the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.