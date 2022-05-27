More COVID-19 booster doses in eastern Cuba





HOLGUÍN, Cuba, May 26 (ACN) The health system in the province of Holguín is extending the delivery of booster doses of Cuban COVID-19 vaccines, already administered to 92% of the local target population.



Rubén Sierra, a provincial health official, said that more than 682,000 shots have been given to health care workers, social institutions and at-risk groups, although the program includes the administration of the vaccine Soberana 02 to the 11 to 18 age group.



Cuba, the first country in the world to start immunizing children and teenagers against COVID-19, has administered more than 36 million doses of the vaccines Abdala, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus developed by Cuban scientists.



In the case of the province of Holguín, more than four million doses have been given to vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly, transplant patients, the disabled, pregnant women and others whose jobs increase the chances of them becoming infected.