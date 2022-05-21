Cuban minister of health participates at NAM meeting





Havana, Cuba, May 20 (ACN) Saving lives, recovering and sustaining the progress made in health before the pandemic must be the priority of all governments, said today the head of Cuban public health, Jose Angel Portal Miranda, during the meeting of ministers of health of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) held in virtual format in Geneva.



In his speech at the event, held in the context of the 75th World Health Assembly, Portal Miranda highlighted the urgency of creating resilient health systems based on primary health care.



"Complementing each other, sharing what we have, supporting each other, learning from successful experiences is the most effective way to face this big challenge and maintain our commitment to leave no one behind," he said.



Fulfilling the enormous commitment to guarantee health for everyone everywhere, imposes on the world and the NAM countries the challenge of continuing to deepen our cohesion and solidarity, the main mechanism for political coordination of the countries of the South, Portal Miranda added.



At the same time, Cuban minister thanked Azerbaijan for organizing the meeting, the first activity in the context of the 75th World Health Assembly.



The event will be held May 22-28 and it will be the first face-to-face Health Assembly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Its theme this year will be: Health for Peace, Peace for Health, and a series of strategic round tables will carry out where delegates, associated agencies, representatives of civil society and experts from the WHO will discuss current and future priorities for public health issues of global importance.