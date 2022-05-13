Health Minister Praises Role of Cuban Nurses on their International Day





Havana, May 12 (ACN) On the occasion of International Nurses Day, Cuban Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda acknowledged the work of the island’s nurses for their altruism, commitment, and professionalism.



On his Twitter account, the minister said Cuban nurses make a huge contribution to the people’s heal and wellbeing.



Nurses were on the frontline against COVID-19 throughout the world and have also been the soul of the vaccination campaign aimed at preventing this and othe diseases, Portal Miranda wrote.



Every May 12, the world marks International Nurses Day as homage to Florence Nightingale, who is considered the mother of modern nursing; during the Crimean War (1854-1856), she volunteered to be appointed as a nurse to serve wounded soldiers. Born on May 12, 1820, Florence Nightingale was a British nurse and social reformer and is revered as “The Lady with the Lamp”