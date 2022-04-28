Presentation of scientific results continues at BioHabana 2022





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 28 (ACN) The results of clinical trials of CIMAvax-EGF, the Cuban vaccine against lung cancer developed between the Center for Molecular Immunology and the Roswell Park Institute of the United States, will be presented today at the International Congress BioHabana 2022.



The day’s program features symposiums on COVID-19, cancer immunotherapy, brain diseases, chronic inflammation and aging, industry 4.0, medical technology, bioprocesses, agricultural biotechnology and new business models for high-tech sectors.



Cuban and foreign researchers will address topics such as the use of interferons, natural and traditional medicine, and stem cell treatments in COVID-19 patients, as well as ataxia, pulmonary ventilators, the business models of the BioCubaFarma Business Group and the industry's experience regarding cooperation abroad.



Held at Havana’s International Conference Center with the participation of more than 900 delegates from 51 countries, BioHabana 2022 has organized more than 600 presentations, including 201 lectures, 78 of them by foreign delegates.