Cuba and El Salvador Sign MOU in Healthcare Sector





Havana, April 25 (ACN) Cuba and El Salvador signed in Havana a memo of understanding to train health specialists from that central American nation, which is considered an initiative that will help deepening bilateral cooperation links between the two countries.



The MOU was penned by Olga Lidia Jacobo director of the Cuban regulatory authority and Noe Geovanni Garcia, National Director of Medications in El Salvador.



The document penned on Monday is an update for the two institutions and aims at training Salvadoran professionals in the regulation of drugs and medical devices to strength such technical and scientific knowledge and guarantee the health of the people, said the Salvadoran official.



Meanwhile, the director of the Cuban Regulatory Authority, which has trained Salvadoran specialists since 2018, said that the MOU has a strong impact in the strengthening of relations between the two regulatory agencies.