Díaz-Canel calls to maintain COVID risk perception





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 20 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel called today on Twitter to maintain our COVID risk perception despite the country's progress in its control and pointed out that the forecasts point to fewer cases, although the appearance of new strains of the virus is not ruled out.



In his message, the head of state included a link to an article in the Cuban daily Granma about the results of the usual meeting of the Government with experts and scientists involved in the fight against the pandemic in which Dr. Raul Guinovart Diaz, dean of the School of Mathematics and Computer Science of the University of Havana stated that a drop in the number of confirmed cases and hospital admissions is to be expected for the next 10 days.



A nationwide study carried out in March 2022 showed that 4.6% of those polled had little perception of the risk of infection.



The Minister of Public Health, José Ángel Portal Miranda, said that Cuba registered 6,549 new cases in the last two weeks, for an incidence rate of 59.1 per 100,000 inhabitants.