BioCubaFarma bent on expanding production capacities





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 14 (ACN) The Cuban Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries Business Group (BioCubaFarma) is committed to increasing its productive capacities through a far-reaching investment program that includes new facilities and the recapitalization of others this year.



Santiago Dueñas Carrera, director of Investment and Maintenance, pointed out that these goals are in line with the entity’s agenda until 2030, which relies on more than 200 projects currently underway and the opening of six new production lines in 2022, along with a number of recapitalization plans to increase efficiency and speed up technological transformation.



In 2021, BioCubaFarma made large investments in facilities engaged in the fight against COVID-19 such as the CIGB-Mariel Biotechnological Industrial Compound and a number of healthcare-related factories.



BioCubaFarma is a business organization that studies, develops, produces and markets medicines, diagnostic systems, equipment and high-tech services for health care, exports and food production.