Cuban COVID-19 vaccination process makes good progress





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 13 (ACN) The Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported today that a total of 35,544,100 doses of the Cuban vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala have been administered nationwide as part of the fight against COVID-19.



To date, 10,643,343 Cubans have received at least one dose of these vaccines, whereas 9,925,102 (89.6% of the population) have completed the program that includes all three doses of them.



Moreover, 6,422,700 people have got booster doses as part of either clinical studies or vaccination programs for specific regions or at-risk groups.



Since March 2020, Cuba has registered 1,098,114 cases nationwide and 8,519 deaths to COVID-19. Of those infected, 1,087,352 (99%) have recovered.