Marrero Cruz congratulates Cuban psychologists on their day





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 13 (ACN) Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz congratulated today on Twitter all Cuban psychologists on occasion of their Day.



Since 2004, April 13 has marked Cuban Psychology Day in Cuba, established on the birth date of the renowned intellectual Enrique José Varona in honor of his memory and historical legacy.



Enrique José Varona, born in Santa María del Puerto Príncipe—in today’s province of Camagüey—on April 13, 1849, had to his credit a large number of works about philosophy, sociology, psychology and education, the reason that he is considered one of Latin America’s greatest thinkers.



Cuban Psychology, heir to the best traditions of the nation's culture and a bastion of the Revolution, has achieved a great level of development, always based on its professional and social commitment to human welfare.